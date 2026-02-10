Rockland Trust Co. Invests $21.92 Million in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 327,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,916,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

