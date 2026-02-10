Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at $26,106,836. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $161.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.28%.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

