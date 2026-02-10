Rockland Trust Co. Buys 38,249 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 152.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,270,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,561,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,766 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 53,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 67,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 225,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

