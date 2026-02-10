Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 9,467 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.7%

TMO opened at $546.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $589.99 and a 200-day moving average of $543.92. The company has a market capitalization of $205.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total value of $12,424,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 84,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,404,976.52. The trade was a 20.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.94, for a total value of $4,022,369.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,360,731.98. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,292 shares of company stock worth $66,518,754. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. HSBC raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Argus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

