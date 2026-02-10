RFG Advisory LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 93,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 130,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.7% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,365,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 171.2% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 71,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUB stock opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average is $106.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $107.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

