RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 103.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,943 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETHA. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of ETHA opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20.

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

