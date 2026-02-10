RFG Advisory LLC Buys 6,009 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,436,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,684,000 after buying an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,113,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,680,000 after purchasing an additional 570,141 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,778,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,786,000 after acquiring an additional 216,763 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,739.3% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,717,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,221,000 after buying an additional 5,653,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,256,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,053,000 after acquiring an additional 82,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average is $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

