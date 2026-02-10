Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CocaCola (KO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CocaCola (NYSE: KO):

2/9/2026 – CocaCola had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – CocaCola had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – CocaCola had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – CocaCola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – CocaCola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – CocaCola had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 509,138 shares of company stock valued at $38,186,963. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

