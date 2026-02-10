Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $9.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Replimune Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $642.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.73. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,700.88. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $65,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,133.50. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $257,607. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 3,638.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

