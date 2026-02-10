Rep. Virginia Foxx Sells Off Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). In a filing disclosed on February 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Hercules Capital stock on January 12th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on 1/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 11/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 11/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 11/14/2025.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.84. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial set a $19.75 target price on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Hercules Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hercules Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 79.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high‐growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.