Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) Receives $180.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.6250.

Several analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. KeyCorp set a $200.00 target price on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 35,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $5,253,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,096,904.40. This trade represents a 25.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 4,500 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,060. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,797 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 198,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,896,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $216.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $218.58.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

