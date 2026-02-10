Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Posts Earnings Results

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Recruit had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 12.26%.

Recruit Stock Up 4.2%

RCRUY opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.66. Recruit has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: RCRUY) is a Japan-based provider of human resources and information services that operates a diversified portfolio of staffing, recruitment and consumer-facing platforms. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and runs digital marketplaces and service businesses that connect employers with job seekers, support corporate HR functions, and offer related marketing and consumer services in areas such as lifestyle and local search.

The company’s principal activities include online job search and employer branding platforms, temporary and permanent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and HR technology solutions.

