Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ingredion (INGR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2026 – Ingredion had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $119.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Ingredion had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/4/2026 – Ingredion had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

2/4/2026 – Ingredion had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $128.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Ingredion had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2026 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – Ingredion had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2025 – Ingredion had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

