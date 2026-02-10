Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ingredion (INGR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) in the last few weeks:
- 2/5/2026 – Ingredion had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $119.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Ingredion had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/4/2026 – Ingredion had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 2/4/2026 – Ingredion had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $128.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Ingredion had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2026 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/3/2026 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Ingredion had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – Ingredion had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Ingredion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.
The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ingredion
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- They’ve Built Major Gold Stories Before – And They’re Doing It Again
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- HCTI: Under the Radar and Building an AI Healthcare Empire
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.