Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DTE Energy (DTE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) in the last few weeks:
- 2/2/2026 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – DTE Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/21/2026 – DTE Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $141.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2026 – DTE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/24/2025 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $151.00 to $148.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2025 – DTE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/17/2025 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2025 – DTE Energy was given a new $138.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
DTE Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.97%.
Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.
