Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DTE Energy (DTE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2026 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – DTE Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – DTE Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $141.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2026 – DTE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2025 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $151.00 to $148.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2025 – DTE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2025 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – DTE Energy was given a new $138.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.97%.

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

