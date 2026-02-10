Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 100,673 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,455,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,673 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 2.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $122,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,565,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,504,000 after acquiring an additional 481,171 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 41.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at $341,736,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,869,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,217,000 after purchasing an additional 506,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,797,000 after buying an additional 578,393 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 6.2%

Cameco stock opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 140.34 and a beta of 0.99. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day moving average is $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.