Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $39,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.89.

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

