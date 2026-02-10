Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,624,908 Shares of MP Materials Corp. $MP

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624,908 shares during the quarter. MP Materials comprises approximately 3.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of MP Materials worth $173,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MP. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 420.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 181.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 4,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in MP Materials by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on MP Materials from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 156,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,960. The trade was a 19.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 272,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $17,492,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,805,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,758,774.05. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 991,557 shares of company stock worth $62,785,202. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Stock Up 2.6%

MP opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 8.05. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.49 and a beta of 1.60. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $100.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

