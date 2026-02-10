Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $144.28 Million Stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,282 shares during the quarter. TXNM Energy makes up about 2.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $144,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXNM. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TXNM Energy by 1,307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in TXNM Energy by 574.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXNM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.25 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.16. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68.

TXNM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This is an increase from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.83%.

Insider Activity at TXNM Energy

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $103,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,781.50. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

