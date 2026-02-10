Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 150,000 CSX Corporation $CSX

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,326,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $2,199,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $2,363,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 131.0% in the third quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 71,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in CSX by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 47,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen Fortune sold 31,456 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $1,215,774.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 82,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,614.10. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $2,498,679.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 170,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,400,721.96. The trade was a 28.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Argus increased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on CSX and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. CSX Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX’s freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

