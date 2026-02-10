Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. $LAC

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 19.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 371,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 59,236 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,647,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Grandy sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $27,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 135,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,597. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,960 shares of company stock valued at $49,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a Vancouver‐based resource company focused on the development of lithium projects to support the global transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. The company specializes in advancing lithium brine and claystone assets through feasibility studies, environmental permitting and engineering design. Its technical teams work to produce high‐purity lithium chemicals, including lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, for battery manufacturers worldwide.

Lithium Americas’ two flagship projects are the Cauchari‐Olaroz lithium brine operation in Jujuy Province, Argentina—developed in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium—and the Thacker Pass lithium clay deposit in northern Nevada, United States.

