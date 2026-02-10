Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 1,905,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 553,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Rackla Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$28.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.