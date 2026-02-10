QVIDTVM Management LLC Decreases Stake in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

QVIDTVM Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,702 shares during the period. Solventum comprises about 26.9% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $36,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Solventum by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of Solventum and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

SOLV opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Solventum Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $88.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Solventum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

