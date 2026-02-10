Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,362 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.9% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

