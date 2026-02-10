Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.5556.

PRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, December 1st. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prothena from $15.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on Prothena in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Shares of PRTA opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $476.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.11. Prothena has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Prothena by 571.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 650.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative and rare diseases driven by misfolded proteins. The company’s research focuses on immunotherapies and small molecules designed to target and clear disease-causing protein aggregates. Prothena leverages proprietary protein engineering and antibody discovery platforms to advance candidates through preclinical and clinical stages.

The company’s most advanced program is an antibody targeting aggregated alpha-synuclein for the potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease, currently in mid-stage clinical trials.

