Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,992 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.15% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $20,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.48. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $108.10.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

