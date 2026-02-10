Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 25,503 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $18,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $74.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.