ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 68,916 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,523 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 68,916 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $63,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ EA opened at $200.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $204.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.30, for a total value of $245,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,148. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,951,856.38. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,769 shares of company stock worth $24,943,734. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

