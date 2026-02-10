ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 198,418 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,418 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PDD worth $98,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 398.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in PDD in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PDD by 215.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Loop Capital set a $170.00 price objective on PDD in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Arete Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

PDD stock opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average of $120.41. The company has a market cap of $146.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $139.41.

PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

