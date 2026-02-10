ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 129,513 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 501,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,513 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $45,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $100.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

