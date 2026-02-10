ProShare Advisors LLC Has $50.24 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,802 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $50,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in AstraZeneca by 173.4% during the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,745,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,032 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,764 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,783,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $96,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $188.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $122.48 and a twelve month high of $193.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

