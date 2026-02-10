Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,951 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Flowserve worth $15,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,970,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,281,000 after buying an additional 2,213,406 shares in the last quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Flowserve by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 136,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flowserve from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Key Headlines Impacting Flowserve

Here are the key news stories impacting Flowserve this week:

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

See Also

