Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 59,402 Shares of WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSFS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,610,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,031,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,653,000 after purchasing an additional 138,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,195,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 811,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,614,000 after buying an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 768,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,260,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.79.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP James J. Wechsler sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $31,450.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,754.53. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shari Kruzinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,274. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for WSFS Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company traces its roots to the Safe Deposit & Trust Company, founded in 1832, and formally organized as WSFS Financial in the mid-1980s. Over its long history, WSFS has grown through a combination of organic expansion and selective acquisitions to serve a broad base of individual, commercial and institutional clients.

WSFS Bank offers a full suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

