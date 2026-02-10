Portage Biotech (ATON) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:ATON – Get Free Report) is one of 457 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Portage Biotech to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Portage Biotech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portage Biotech 1 0 0 0 1.00 Portage Biotech Competitors 4892 9962 15987 376 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 134.80%. Given Portage Biotech’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portage Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Portage Biotech has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portage Biotech’s competitors have a beta of 5.47, indicating that their average stock price is 447% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Portage Biotech and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Portage Biotech N/A -$6.77 million -0.06 Portage Biotech Competitors $430.98 million -$67.98 million -10.80

Portage Biotech’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Portage Biotech. Portage Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Portage Biotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portage Biotech N/A N/A N/A Portage Biotech Competitors -2,642.92% -361.29% -42.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Portage Biotech competitors beat Portage Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company’s product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury. It also focuses on nanolipogel technology for use in immune-oncology; and antibodies against a novel T-cell for use as a monotherapy and combination therapy for solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops antibodies implicated in the inflammatory tumor and tumor-infiltrating immune cell microenvironments; and FOXO4-P53 modulator and C-RAF inhibitor. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

