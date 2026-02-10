Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,974 and last traded at GBX 4,860, with a volume of 1163114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,934.
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,750 price target on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plus500 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,304.67.
Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.
