Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $211.84 and last traded at $208.36, with a volume of 387219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Williams Trading set a $195.00 price target on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Plexus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

Get Plexus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Plexus Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.28%.Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,587 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $732,070.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,447.38. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $189,755.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $265,371.40. The trade was a 41.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,077,670 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 103.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Plexus by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.