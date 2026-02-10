Piper Sandler Lowers monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $100.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.71.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $342.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.28 and a 200-day moving average of $172.70.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The firm had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in monday.com by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in monday.com by 6,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,295,000 after acquiring an additional 42,655 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of monday.com by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More monday.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting monday.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 financial outperformance — monday.com beat estimates on both EPS ($1.04 vs. $0.91) and revenue (~$333.9M vs. ~$329.7M) with year‑over‑year top‑line growth near mid‑20s, supporting the core growth story. Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 financial outperformance — monday.com beat estimates on both EPS ($1.04 vs. $0.91) and revenue (~$333.9M vs. ~$329.7M) with year‑over‑year top‑line growth near mid‑20s, supporting the core growth story. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise traction and healthy customer metrics — net retention and large‑customer ARR buckets widened (meaningful increases in customers >$50k/$100k/$500k), and RPO rose materially, indicating recurring demand that can sustain revenue. MarketBeat Analysis

Enterprise traction and healthy customer metrics — net retention and large‑customer ARR buckets widened (meaningful increases in customers >$50k/$100k/$500k), and RPO rose materially, indicating recurring demand that can sustain revenue. Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet and capital actions provide downside protection — analysts note a strong cash position and remaining buyback authorization; institutional buying cited by some outlets could limit further downside. Buy‑the‑Dip Note

Balance sheet and capital actions provide downside protection — analysts note a strong cash position and remaining buyback authorization; institutional buying cited by some outlets could limit further downside. Neutral Sentiment: Full materials available — the company published its Q4 slide deck and earnings call transcript for investors to review operational detail and management commentary. Press Release / Transcript

Full materials available — the company published its Q4 slide deck and earnings call transcript for investors to review operational detail and management commentary. Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY‑2026 revenue guide — management guided to roughly $1.45B–$1.462B for FY‑2026 (below consensus ~ $1.48B), which triggered investor concern and a sharp re‑rating. Guidance Miss Coverage

Cautious FY‑2026 revenue guide — management guided to roughly $1.45B–$1.462B for FY‑2026 (below consensus ~ $1.48B), which triggered investor concern and a sharp re‑rating. Negative Sentiment: Operating‑income and margin pressure — FY‑2026 operating income guidance ($165M–$175M) and higher planned R&D/marketing spend signal margin contraction vs. Street expectations, weighing on valuation. Proactive Investors

Operating‑income and margin pressure — FY‑2026 operating income guidance ($165M–$175M) and higher planned R&D/marketing spend signal margin contraction vs. Street expectations, weighing on valuation. Negative Sentiment: AI disruption fears amplify sell‑off — market commentary points to fears that agentic AI tools could disrupt software incumbents, contributing to broader weakness in software multiples and intensifying the reaction to conservative guidance. CNBC AI Coverage

AI disruption fears amplify sell‑off — market commentary points to fears that agentic AI tools could disrupt software incumbents, contributing to broader weakness in software multiples and intensifying the reaction to conservative guidance. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction — at least one shop trimmed its price target (DA Davidson cut to $150), reflecting lowered near‑term expectations. Price Target Cut

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

Featured Articles

