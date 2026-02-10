Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 260.4% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.18.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $157.47 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $159.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.83 and its 200-day moving average is $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $32.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $659,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,850. The trade was a 14.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,571,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,593.52. This trade represents a 30.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,488 shares of company stock worth $8,474,466. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

