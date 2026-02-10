PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 27th

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SDHY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,584. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $17.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64.

Get PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 648.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 465.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 148,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE: SDHY) is an open-end management investment company that seeks to deliver attractive current income while emphasizing preservation of capital and liquidity. The fund pursues its objectives by primarily investing in U.S. dollar-denominated, below-investment grade debt securities, including corporate high yield bonds, bank loans and other fixed-income obligations. By focusing on high yield instruments with relatively shorter maturities, the fund aims to mitigate interest rate sensitivity and credit volatility.

At least 80% of SDHY’s net assets are allocated to high yield securities with a weighted average portfolio duration generally capped at three years or less.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.