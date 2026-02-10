Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 43622002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Pfizer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $2,270,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,928,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198,330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,070,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,887 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,012,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,346,000 after buying an additional 6,045,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 48.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,174,000 after buying an additional 5,978,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

