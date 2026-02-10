Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.60 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Pegasystems Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.03. 3,950,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,563. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.07. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $68.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 14,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $833,617.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,907.27. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,205,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 44,394,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,216,135.08. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,896,127. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 100.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 339.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Pegasystems by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $209,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

