PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PDFS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,912. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,090.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $36.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 94.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

(Get Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company’s flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.