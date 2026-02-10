Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 135.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

PASG stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $28.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.72. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Chou sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $75,161.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,302.56. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies to treat rare, monogenic central nervous system and neuromuscular disorders. The company applies its in-house gene therapy platform to design and engineer adeno-associated virus (AAV)–based vectors that restore or replace defective genes, aiming to deliver durable treatments with a single administration.

The company’s lead programs include PBGM01, an AAV9-based therapy for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), which is conducting a first-in-human study to assess safety and potential therapeutic benefit.

