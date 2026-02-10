Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $137.77 and last traded at $139.51. Approximately 55,728,511 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 50,362,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.91.

Positive Sentiment: Daiwa Capital upgraded PLTR to a Buy and says Q4 left a positive impression, setting a $180 12-month target even though that target was trimmed from its prior level. Daiwa Upgrade

Daiwa Capital upgraded PLTR to a Buy and says Q4 left a positive impression, setting a $180 12-month target even though that target was trimmed from its prior level. Positive Sentiment: Investors and analysts continue to point to Palantir’s strong Q4 results and rising adoption of its AIP/Foundry platforms as fundamental drivers of high revenue growth and long-term upside. AIP Adoption Thesis

Investors and analysts continue to point to Palantir’s strong Q4 results and rising adoption of its AIP/Foundry platforms as fundamental drivers of high revenue growth and long-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street note pieces and roundups show a wide dispersion of 12‑month price targets and that PLTR’s strong quarter produced only a brief lift amid a broader software selloff, keeping near-term sentiment mixed. Wall Street Price Targets

Wall Street note pieces and roundups show a wide dispersion of 12‑month price targets and that PLTR’s strong quarter produced only a brief lift amid a broader software selloff, keeping near-term sentiment mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentators flagged mixed chart signals (e.g., “awesome oscillator” readings), which can amplify short-term volatility as traders react to momentum cues. Chart of the Day

Technical commentators flagged mixed chart signals (e.g., “awesome oscillator” readings), which can amplify short-term volatility as traders react to momentum cues. Negative Sentiment: High-profile bearish takes — including Michael Burry’s headline technical call projecting a large downside target — add headline risk and can trigger stop-selling or defensive positioning. Burry Bearish Call

High-profile bearish takes — including Michael Burry’s headline technical call projecting a large downside target — add headline risk and can trigger stop-selling or defensive positioning. Negative Sentiment: Valuation skepticism remains widespread — several analysts and opinion pieces argue PLTR’s premium multiple leaves limited upside unless growth visibility and margin expansion justify it, prompting calls to “sell into strength.” Sell Into Strength Advice

Valuation skepticism remains widespread — several analysts and opinion pieces argue PLTR’s premium multiple leaves limited upside unless growth visibility and margin expansion justify it, prompting calls to “sell into strength.” Negative Sentiment: Reputational noise (a temporarily removed profile story about government/ICE work) has resurfaced politicized scrutiny that can weigh on sentiment among some investors. Forbes/ICE Headline

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Loop Capital cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $2,551,192.43. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,156,211.88. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $24,577,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $105,410,476.14. This represents a 18.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

