Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR is Navellier & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. HSBC upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors point to rising adoption of Palantir’s AIP and platform integrations as a multi-year growth driver — the argument is that customers are shifting budgets into integration layers where Palantir competes, supporting stronger forward revenue expectations. Read More.

Analysts and investors point to rising adoption of Palantir’s AIP and platform integrations as a multi-year growth driver — the argument is that customers are shifting budgets into integration layers where Palantir competes, supporting stronger forward revenue expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarter beat consensus on both revenue and EPS, management raised an aggressive revenue growth guide (~61% for 2026) and commentary about customer momentum is cited as a reason for the re-rating. Read More.

Recent quarter beat consensus on both revenue and EPS, management raised an aggressive revenue growth guide (~61% for 2026) and commentary about customer momentum is cited as a reason for the re-rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced a strategic partnership with Cognizant to accelerate AI-driven healthcare modernization — this expands go-to-market reach in a large vertical and gives an additional commercial growth vector. Read More.

Palantir announced a strategic partnership with Cognizant to accelerate AI-driven healthcare modernization — this expands go-to-market reach in a large vertical and gives an additional commercial growth vector. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary is mixed: some outlets recommend buying the dip because of growth, while others caution that the stock remains a high-volatility, valuation-sensitive name — expect continued headline-driven moves. Read More.

Market commentary is mixed: some outlets recommend buying the dip because of growth, while others caution that the stock remains a high-volatility, valuation-sensitive name — expect continued headline-driven moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader software/AI rotation and lists of software ideas include PLTR; these curate interest but don’t change the valuation debate — useful for flows but not a fundamental endorsement. Read More.

Broader software/AI rotation and lists of software ideas include PLTR; these curate interest but don’t change the valuation debate — useful for flows but not a fundamental endorsement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry publicly warned of a potential 58% decline and flagged a head-&-shoulders technical pattern targeting roughly $60 — a high-profile bearish call that can pressure sentiment and trigger volatility. Read More.

Michael Burry publicly warned of a potential 58% decline and flagged a head-&-shoulders technical pattern targeting roughly $60 — a high-profile bearish call that can pressure sentiment and trigger volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reputational noise after Forbes temporarily pulled and then reposted a profile citing Palantir’s ICE contracts — negative PR that can attract regulatory/ESG scrutiny for some investor groups. Read More.

Reputational noise after Forbes temporarily pulled and then reposted a profile citing Palantir’s ICE contracts — negative PR that can attract regulatory/ESG scrutiny for some investor groups. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several opinion pieces warn the stock is richly valued and could face steep downside if growth expectations slip — these valuation narratives keep a portion of the sell-side and risk-averse investors on the sidelines. Read More.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.2%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.30. The company has a market cap of $340.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $2,551,192.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at $68,156,211.88. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,818,765.24. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.