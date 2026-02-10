PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price target on PACS Group in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded PACS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

PACS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PACS opened at $38.13 on Friday. PACS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. PACS Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACS Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Todd Mitchell sold 159,556 shares of PACS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $4,769,128.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 755,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,591,938.04. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver acquired 16,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $500,047.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,896.10. This represents a 278.04% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACS Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PACS Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,994,000 after buying an additional 566,502 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,147,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,747 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of PACS Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,859,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after acquiring an additional 806,446 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PACS Group by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,356,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 545,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 220,939 shares in the last quarter.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

