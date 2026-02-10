Ovintiv Inc. $OVV Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 412.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,602 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,733,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,001,000 after purchasing an additional 235,633 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 253.3% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,616.11. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

