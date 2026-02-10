O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28 shares in the company, valued at $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.26.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

