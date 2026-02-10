Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 142.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 18,710,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,352,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,336,000 after buying an additional 176,770 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,608,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,033,000 after buying an additional 261,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,935,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,704,000 after buying an additional 475,917 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,546,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,991,000 after acquiring an additional 58,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

