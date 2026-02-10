Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SHY opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.85. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.