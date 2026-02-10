Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,762 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920,805 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481,030 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,525,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,710,000 after buying an additional 1,065,094 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,987,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,354,000 after buying an additional 1,411,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,762,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,001,000 after buying an additional 192,479 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

